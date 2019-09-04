× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/4/19: Social Security Patience, Craft Beer Yeast & The Slow Approach by McDonald’s

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from reiterating the importance of patience when approaching social security age, to the commercial yeast market that is rising in our own city…

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, Publisher of The Savage Truth, analyzed the possibility of negative interest rates coming to the United States and her latest column about social security.

Segment 2: (At 12:01) Shamus Toomey, Editor-in-Chief at Block Club Chicago, shared a number of Chicago neighborhood stories including the yeast company that is cashing in on the craft beer boom in the city.

Segment 3: (At 19:32) Frank Sennett, Director of Digital Strategy at Crains, answered Steve’s question, “why isn’t McDonald’s dominating the chicken sandwich game?”