× Why you should check out “First Person Live” at Hey Nonny

Bill and Wendy sit down with Diane Kastiel (Producer, Director, and Host of First Person Live), Jimmy Carrane (Comedian, Improviser, & Podcast Host of “Improv Nerd”), and Chip Brooks (Co-Founder of Hey Nonny) to give us a sneak-peek into First Person Live. Hosted by 3-time Moth StorySLAM winner Diane Kastiel, First Person Live is real people telling real stories from their lives. No script, no props – just a good story, told from the heart. Each month brings a new theme and a new group of tellers.

For more information about Hey Nonny or for tickets, visit www.heynonny.com or www.firstpersonlive.com.

