× The Top Five@5 (09/04/19): Mayor Lightfoot & Roger Goodell clean up Douglas Park, Bernie Sanders vs a crying baby, Anderson Cooper shares “TMI” on CNN, and more…..

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, September 4th, 2019:

Mayor Lightfoot, along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell kicked-off the league’s 100th season in the city. Bernie Sanders in a leaked video, shows the senator being annoyed by a crying baby during one of his events in Vermont. CNN’s Anderson Cooper shares a little too much personal information while interviewing Conan O’Brien on his show. George Wendt and Robert Smigel reprise their roles as the Chicago Bears “Super Fans” for an opportunity to beat up Brett Favre, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3674805/3674805_2019-09-05-001105.64kmono.mp3

