The Opening Bell 9/4/19: Over 400,000 Americans Go To Jail Multiple Times, Every Year. How Do We Fix That?

The jailing system in the U.S. has been a large point of contention for years because our country has one of the highest incarceration rates in the entire world. Steve Grzanich reviewed a new study with Emma Coleman (Associated Editor at Route Fifty) and her recent article that showed the underlying issue of this unfortunate cycle and how it’s rooted in fixing mental health resources for those offenders. The conversation then shifted to the travel industry as Roger Dow (CEO of the United States Travel Association) explained that a national rebranding effort of the country could spur a jump in the economy.