× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.04.19: Out-there hurricane solutions, dining near Soldier Field, betting on the football season

John Williams opens the show by playing audio of a Floridian who thinks he might have an obvious solution to Hurricane Dorian. Listeners share their thoughts on him, and on hurricane conspiracies. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel tells John where listeners can dine around Soldier Field – and fit in with their Bears attire – and reviews Wisconsin’s St. Clair Supper Club. Finally, Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich joins John to predict the Bears season.