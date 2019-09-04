The John Williams NewsClick: Bet on the Bears
-
Sam Panayotovich: “The Bears are a three-point favorite”
-
Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: 2019 NFL Predictions, Including Why The Bears Will Win Super Bowl LIV
-
Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: A Shorter Training Camp, The First Injury, And The 18-Game Solution
-
Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Matt Nagy Is Shaking Up The NFL’s Preseason
-
Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Akiem Hicks Stays Hungry, Plus Other Early Observations From Bourbonnais
-
-
WGN Radio Sports Anchor Kevin Powell on why he’s okay with Summer ending [as a Chicagoan]
-
Hoge: What I Learned From Watching Every Pass Mitch Trubisky Threw In 2018
-
Uber signing a lease for space at The Old Post Office, State Senator Martin Sandoval apologizing for mock Trump assassination photos and the Bears as Super Bowl favorites
-
Hoge: ‘What Are We Doing?’ — Bears Executives Explain How The Khalil Mack Trade Happened
-
The Mincing Rascals 08.09.19: A Trump consideration, how to address mass shootings, pot sales, the Bears
-
-
Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #30
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.09.19: Back from Paris, social media’s Dylan Geick, Bears preseason, Fun Things To Do, Bright Side of Life
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.24.19: Mueller Testimony, Phil Vettel, Chicago Parking, and Minimum Wage!