Teaching Kids the Real World Skills of Filmmaking with Soft Cage Films

Posted 5:54 AM, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:48AM, September 4, 2019

Nick Digilio with the minds behind Soft Cage Films

David Holcombe and Adam Blaszkiewicz from Chicago nonprofit Soft Cage Films join Nick Digilio to talk about their upcoming filmmaking class specially tailored toward kids. The program takes kids ages 8 trhough 11 from script to screen as they flex their creative muscles with the end result of a world premiere at the legendary Music Box Theatre.

For more information, visit www.hairpinartscenter.org/classes.

