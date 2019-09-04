× Submitting the Stigma about Mental Illness

Erin Herle is not only an amazing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Blackbelt athlete and teacher, but she created the NPO “Submit the Stigma” to be an advocate and spread awareness about mental health issues. Erin and her family have personally been affected by mental health, and jiu-jitsu has been one of her main tools to cope. 1 in 5 adults experiences mental illness in a given year. It is crucial we talk about it and show support to those struggling. Learn more about Erin and Submit the Stigma at www.erinherle.com and www.submitthestigma.org. You can also be part of the conversation by using #submitthestigma.

