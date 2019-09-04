× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.04.19: Steve’s Learning Czech.

Ahoj! – “Hi” in Czech.

As Steve gradually gets ready for his trip to Prague, he feels the need to communicate in Czech. Throughout the show, Steve attempts to “properly” pronounce words in Czech, and in all honesty, you’re in for a good laugh. In the beginning of the show, ABC’s Correspondent Alex Stone joins us to give an update on Hurricane Dorian as he reports from Melbourne Florida. Dan Hampton chats about the opening Chicago Bears game, Dean Richards has all of your entertainment news, and Ji talks with Maureen Mador, from Dunning’s Market in Flossmoor on this weeks Neighborhood Eats segment! Your MVPP is Courtney White, Founder of Culinary Care, plus Roe Conn joins the conversation towards the end of the show.

Listen to the podcast here: