Steve Cochran Full Show 09.03.19: Naps Are Cool

The Steve Cochran Show is back after a long three day weekend, and everyone agreed how exciting it is to take naps during the day. Today’s conversation focused on Hurricane Dorian, and the boat fire off the California Coast. ABC’s news correspondent Jason Nathanson called in from Los Angeles to give us the latest on the boat fire, and Severe Weather Expert, Mike Smith from AccuWeather, calls in to update us on Hurricane Dorian. It’s Football season, and Doc Most talks about concussions. Jordan Weller is your Kid Of the Week, a volunteer at Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue, and your MVPP, Co-Founder of Women Tech Founders, Terri Brax. Plus, Bears Insider, Adam Hoge previews the Bears vs. Packers game and Orion Samuelson has your farm report.

