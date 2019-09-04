× Sony and Disney Fall Out, Entertainment News & Movies To Checkout in September

Contributing Editor at Fandango.com Erik Davis discusses Scary Stories to Tell in Dark. Mason explain how close the movie was to the book. Sony and Disney partnership has officially fallen apart and Spiderman is no longer in the MCU; Erik explains why he feels Sony will benefit from deals fall out. Mason explains why she feels Sony should have taken the deal. Entertainment news like Ryan Gosling joining Thor 4?, D23, The Simpson Movie Sequel, Paul Walker’s characters future in Fast and Furious and Matrix 4. Erik list movies to be on the lookout for in September.

