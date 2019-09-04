Roe Conn Full Show (09/04/19): Combating millions of pounds of microplastic in Lake Michigan, Roeper Reviews, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, September 4th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Jarrett Payton talks about the honor of having his father’s statue unvieled outside Solider Field; Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard looks at former congressman Aaron Schock gaving his corruption charges dissmissed; The Alliance for the Great Lakes president and CEO Joel Brammeier breaks down a new report that finds a staggering amount of microplastic in the Great Lakes, specifically Lake Michigan; Richard Roeper reviews “Official Secrets” (Keira Knightley), “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!” (Morgan Spurlock), & “IT Chapter Two” (Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, & James McAvoy); And the Top Five@5 features the best audio of the day.

