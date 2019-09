× No Coast Cinema | Filmscape Chicago brings education and the latest technology to filmmakers of all levels

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom sits down with the organizers behind Filmscape Chicago, an industry expo that brings filmmaking professionals together under one roof to learn about the latest tech in the film world.

Filmscape Chicago takes place on September 7th and 8th at Cinespace Studios. For more information, visit filmscapechicago.com.