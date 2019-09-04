Neighborhood Eats 09.04.19 | Dunning’s Market
On this edition of Neighborhood Eats, Ji visited Dunning’s Market in Flossmoor, and loved it!
Dunning’s Gourmet Meat Market was established in 1958 as a purveyor of fine meat and produce. Maureen Mader took over more than 23 years ago from the family, growing the shop into what it is today: A place where customers can always find a friendly face and something delicious to eat.
Downtown Flossmoor
1050 Sterling Avenue
Flossmoor, IL 60422
(708) 799-5151
Listen to the podcast here:
You can read Ji’s review in the Chicago Sun Times by CLICKING HERE