× Neighborhood Eats 09.04.19 | Dunning’s Market

On this edition of Neighborhood Eats, Ji visited Dunning’s Market in Flossmoor, and loved it!

Dunning’s Gourmet Meat Market was established in 1958 as a purveyor of fine meat and produce. Maureen Mader took over more than 23 years ago from the family, growing the shop into what it is today: A place where customers can always find a friendly face and something delicious to eat.

Go check it out!

Downtown Flossmoor

1050 Sterling Avenue

Flossmoor, IL 60422

(708) 799-5151

Listen to the podcast here:

You can read Ji’s review in the Chicago Sun Times by CLICKING HERE