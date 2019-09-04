Neighborhood Eats 09.04.19 | Dunning’s Market

Posted 10:48 PM, September 4, 2019, by

On this edition of Neighborhood Eats, Ji visited Dunning’s Market in Flossmoor, and loved it!

Dunning’s Gourmet Meat Market was established in 1958 as a purveyor of fine meat and produce. Maureen Mader took over more than 23 years ago from the family, growing the shop into what it is today: A place where customers can always find a friendly face and something delicious to eat. 

Go check it out!

Downtown Flossmoor
1050 Sterling Avenue
Flossmoor, IL 60422
(708) 799-5151

Listen to the podcast here:

You can read Ji’s review in the Chicago Sun Times by CLICKING HERE

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.