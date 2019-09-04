× Naperville says no to recreational marijuana sales, Lake Michigan has a plastic problem and the NFL is coming to Chicago

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Chicago’s budget hole, the shady way the Lincoln Yards deal was fast-tracked, corporations asking customers not to carry guns, San Francisco declaring the NRA to be a domestic terrorist organization, tons of plastic turning up in Lake Michigan, Naperville saying no to recreational marijuana, the Cubs beating the Mariners, the Sox snapping their losing streak, the Chicago Sky heading to the WNBA playoffs and the NFL coming to town for the big Bears v. Packers game tomorrow night.