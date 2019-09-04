× MVPP 09.04.19: Courtney White, Founder of Culinary Care

Culinary Care is a nonprofit organization bringing the nourishment of a meal, care, and joy to cancer patients and their families. When fighting cancer, the act of feeding ourselves and our families often becomes a burdensome stressor due to loss of appetite, exhaustion, and changing taste buds. As a result, cancer patients struggle to get the nourishment they need to survive. In fact, 125,000 cancer deaths each year are a direct consequence of malnutrition.

Our solution is simple: provide free meals prepared by local restaurants that are delivered with compassion by a community that cares. To us, it’s all about taking one thing off their plate by simply putting something delicious on it.

In 2006, our Founder, Courtney White, lost her father to lung cancer. During this tumultuous time, she had friends, neighbors and loved ones that brought her family meals every night for two months straight. These meals not only gave them the physical strength to get through the day, but they gave her family hope and one less thing to worry about. Today, this is what we bring to families facing cancer.

For more information, visit: culinarycare.org