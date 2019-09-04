× Hoge and Jahns: 2019 Season Preview LIVE From Houndstooth Saloon

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns take the podcast on the road to Houndstooth Saloon (3369 N Clark Street in Chicago) to share their predictions for the upcoming season and preview Thursday night’s opener against the rival Green Bay Packers. Hoge and Jahns, along with Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, talk about which players to keep an eye on, and try to encourage fans not to be afraid of high expectations. The guys take questions from the crowd, and make some picks against the spread for a handful of pro and college football games.

