Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu smiles as he is congratulated by teammates after he hit a two-run home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Highlights: Indians 8 – White Sox 6 – 9/4/19
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu smiles as he is congratulated by teammates after he hit a two-run home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians – September 4, 2019