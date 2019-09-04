Here’s Why it’s Time to Fix the Way We Support Working Parents — And How to Do it

Aside from founders telling you that their company is their baby, families don’t often figure into the mythology of the tech startup. One simple reason is that many of the people who are focusing on family life are not in the office: they’re at home with said family. And while some of them are happy with that arrangement, for many it’s less a choice than an inevitability, because the American workplace still hasn’t figured out how to support working parents — especially moms. As the CCO of The Mom Project, Colleen Curtis is working to help companies introduce and implement policies that support parents at all stages of childcare — maternity leave through the teenage years.