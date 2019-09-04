× Dr. John Duffy: Helping your teenager cope with the challenges of adolescence

Dr. John Duffy is a clinical psychologist, certified life coach, parenting and relationship expert. He joined the Bill and Wendy show to talk about the most common challenges faced by adolescents in and out of school. He says that social media, social and academic pressures, and ‘identity traffic’ make it increasingly difficult to resolve the challenges of adolescence and to forge a clear path for oneself. Thus, the increase in depression and anxiety. However, there are some clear steps parents can take to help guide their young adult children through.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.