The United States of America has always been an international powerhouse, but as geopolitical issues rise, the brand can get hurt. Steve Grzanich discussed the efforts that Roger Dow (CEO of the United States Travel Association) is spearheading to help rebrand our country. The Brand USA effort looks to bring international community to visit the U.S. which would in turn spur economic activity.