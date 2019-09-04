× Can “IT Chapter Two” deliver more scares for a second time? Richard Roeper has your review right here

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s film releases:

“IT Chapter Two”- starring Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, and Bill Skarsgård.

“Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!”- 15 years after Morgan Spurlock’s hit documentary about a 30- day experiment in which he only ate McDonald’s food, he returns with a hard look at the fast-food chicken industry.

“Official Secrets”- starring Keira Knightley

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3674802/3674802_2019-09-04-234202.64kmono.mp3

