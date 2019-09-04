Can “IT Chapter Two” deliver more scares for a second time? Richard Roeper has your review right here

Posted 6:59 PM, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:58PM, September 4, 2019

Bill Skarsgård as "Pennywise the Dancing Clown" (photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s film releases:

“IT Chapter Two”- starring Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, and Bill Skarsgård.

“Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!”- 15 years after Morgan Spurlock’s hit documentary about a 30- day experiment in which he only ate McDonald’s food, he returns with a hard look at the fast-food chicken industry.

“Official Secrets”- starring Keira Knightley

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.