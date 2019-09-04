× A Night of Stand Up Comedy with Steve Cochran & Friends – Sept 27

Chicago’s own comedy stars take the stage with a night full of hilarity! It’s a night of stand-up comedy with Steve Cochran, John DaCosse and host Tim Benker at the Beverly Arts Center on Friday, September 27 at 8pm.

Combined, the performers have shared the spotlight with Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno, Ellen DeGeneres, George Lopez, Craig Ferguson, and more.

Tickets are $30. Purchase tickets here. The Beverly Arts Center is located at 2407 West 111th Street in Chicago.

