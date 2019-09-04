× A Guidebook to the best parts of Chicago

Chicago Sun-Times’ Rick Kogan kicks off the show with editor Martha Bayne and writer Vitaliy Vladimirov as they talk about their new anthology, “The Chicago Neighborhood Guidebook.”

According to Martha, “The Chicago Neighborhood Guidebook” is the third in a series of area guidebooks filled with stories, poems and more. “For this, I let the writing itself shape the structure of the book… I tried to spread the word among as many people as possible for local submissions,” she said.

After spending over a year collecting stories and history on Chicago’s Uptown, Vitalily says he was more than excited to finally share all of the stories he had accumulated. “For me is was an opportunity to share stories that were very special,” Vitaliy said.

You can get your copy at beltpublishing.com.

Meet the folks responsible for “The Chicago Neighborhood Guidebook” at The Hideout for their book release party Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. According to Martha 9 of the 10 local contributors will be in attendance presenting their work.

You can also catch them at:

Marz Community Brewing in Bridgeport – Sept. 17

Hopleaf in Andersonville – Oct. 1

Rosa’s Lounge in Humboldt Park – Oct. 9

[audiohttp://serve.castfire.com/audio/3674468/3674468_2019-09-04-031308.128.mp3]

