Wintrust Business Lunch 9/3/19: Sports Distruptors, Cooper's Hawk Winery/Restaurants & Crain's Forum

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from helmet technology that is trying to keep youth sports safe to the future of Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restuarants.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC, looked at the factors driving Wall Street today with news developing from Walmart adjusting their sales strategy with their gun offerings.

Segment 2: (At 10:14) Kendall Baker, Sports Editor at Axios, tuned into the disruption the youth sports world is looking at with a major drop in sports participation and equipment technology that is making sports safer.

Segment 3: (At 17:26) Tim McEnery, Founder and CEO of Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants, shared the details behind the sizable growth in the last few years, and teased the travel/experiential plans on the horizon.

Segment 4: (At 25:45) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, recapped the latest installation of the Crain’s Forum focusing on gun violence in the city, right after Mayor Lori Lightfoot told Ted Cruz to, “keep our name out of your mouth”.