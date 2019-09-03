This App Will Give You Real-Time Access to a Live Translator When You Travel

Posted 12:57 PM, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:48PM, September 3, 2019

“Uber for ‘x’” is the most overused, maddening phrase in startup land. It’s hype-marketing shorthand for just about every business idea that leverages the sharing economy. That’s why co-founders Keithan and Quiante Hedrick were initially wary of framing their live-translator-on-demand app, Instaspeakers, as “Uber for translation” to potential investors. Translators on the platform are certified, working professionals –– not just people who are bilingual. Plus, they’re available via live video call, 24/7. It’s light years more effective than software like Google Translate, and more accessible than B2B translation services like TransPerfect and LionBridge.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.