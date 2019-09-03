× The Top Five@5 (09/03/19): Dan Hampton talks ‘Sweetness,’ Zach Galifianakis takes “Between Two Ferns” to the big screen, and more…

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot addresses her ‘clapback’ to Sen. Ted Cruz’ criticism of Chicago’s gun violence; Zach Galifianakis promotes the feature-length version of “Between Two Ferns;” Former Chicago Bear Charles “Peanut” Tillman talks about rowing across Lake Michigan for charity; Peyton Manning is converted into a Bears fan by the “Super Fans;” And Hall of Fame linebacker Dan Hampton extols the legend Walter “Sweetness” Payton at the unveiling of a statue outside Soldier Field.

