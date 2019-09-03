× The Opening Bell 9/3/19: The Long Term vs Short Term Approach to Company Culture

“Culture” has been a buzz word in the professional world for years that many companies chase by throwing trends at office environments in hopes that they will create happy and productive employees. Steve Grzanich looked at the hard data that Josh Levine (Co-Founder of Culture LabX and Author of Great Mondays – How To Design a Company Culture Employees Love) compiled in his new book so show businesses that creating and keeping that cultural sweet spot is much more than office trends. Bryan Walsh (Former Environmental Environment Correspondent at TIME Magazine & Author of End Times: A Brief Guide To the End Of The World) then focused into the future and unfortunately how he expects the world to end. Miraculously though, he shared the silver lining he found while writing the book.