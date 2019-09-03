× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.03.19: Chicago’s name in vain, 30-year interest rates, Walter Payton, Popeye’s chicken sandwiches

John Williams applauds Mayor Lightfoot for half of her tweet response to Senator Ted Cruz’s claim on gun violence in Chicago. And Zach Galifianakis’s “Between Two Ferns” has been adapted into a Netflix movie. John plays some highlights from the show. Then, Homeside Financial Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg, David Hochberg joins the show to talk about 30-year interest rates, and whether or not it’s a good time to buy a house. John remembers Walter Payton with Dave Eanet and Kevin Powell of WGN Sports on the day his statue was unveiled at Soldier Field. Finally, Restaurant Recipes Creator Kevin Molidor explains what key marketing elements caused Popeye’s to quickly run out of chicken sandwiches.