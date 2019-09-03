× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Roger Cheng: What to expect at Apple’s September 2019 event

It’s Tech Tuesday. Roger Cheng, Executive Editor and Head of CNET News, joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to talk tech! In today’s #TechTuesday segment, Roger talks about Facebook experimenting with hiding like counts on posts, what to expect at Apple’s annual September event, Samsung’s next foldable phone that will turn into a square, and more.

