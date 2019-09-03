× Steve and Johnnie Labor Day Show 09/02/19!

To kick off the show Steve and Johnnie are joined with Chris Smith, Chief Meteorologist at WJHG-TV down in Panama City Beach Florida, to get an update and some insight on Hurricane Dorian. Then Steve and Johnnie paid their respects on air to their dear friend Fran Tate who recently past away. Later Steve talked a little bit about CD that pays tribute to Dave Lloyd and played one of the many beautiful songs on the CD on air. If you liked what you heard and would love to have your own copy of the CD or you would like to help out the Lloyd family go to michaellister.com/dave-lloyd.

On the latter half of the show Director of Educational Technology and Assistant Professor of Clinical Medical Education at the Keck School of Medicine of UCD, Patrick Crispen, calls in to talk about smart device data harvesting and how you can make changes to prevent as much of this as possible. To close out the show Steve and Johnnie talk with WGN’s very own Vic Vaughn about his musical journey A.K.A. “Vic’s Picks” and Nick Digilio about movies.

