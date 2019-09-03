× Season of Concerns comes back to town

The “Season of Concern Divas” are coming to town. Introduced in the 80’s in the fight against AIDS, this evening of live entertainment featuring the Second City Divas at the intimate Mercury Theater Chicago features the city’s leading ladies of musical theatre on stage together. A virtual “who’s who” of Chicago’s musical theatre.

Producer and musical director Eugene Dizon and co-producer Cory Goodrich join Rick in the skyline studios to talk about what to expect during the show, its history and more.

“Season of Concern Divas” starts Monday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Mercury Theater Chicago.

For tickets call 773-325-1700 or visit seasonofconcern.org.



