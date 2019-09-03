Roe Conn Full Show (09/03/19): Mayor Lightfoot’s clapback, Bears’ season picks, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, September 3rd, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on public reaction to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s ‘clapback’ to Sen. Ted Cruz critcising Chicago’s violence; Ald. Brendan Reilly(42nd) breaks down Chicago’s financial problems; Fox32’s Lou Canellis submits his picks for the Chicago Bears’ 2019-20 season; And the Top Five@5 features a Florida man’s unorthodox plan for fighting Hurricane Dorian.
