Pearl Jam “Ten” vs. 2 Dudes 1 Disc [Special Guest: Erik Niewiarowski]
On this episode of 2 Dudes 1 Disc, host Mike Heidemann and former WGN master of the reel Erik Niewiarowski dive into Pearl Jam‘s first album “Ten.” This would be the iconic sound that shaped a generation and forever placed their mark in the annals of Seattle grunge that continues to hold strong today.
Each week, “Music Insider” Michael Heidemann reviews, dissects and discusses a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe and Message Us today!
Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with 2 Dudes 1 Disc?
Host – Michael Heidemann
WGN RADIO’s Sound Sessions, Chicago’s premiere music based podcast for WGN Radio Chicago — Recent guests on our podcast include Thrice, Mastodon, Third Eye Blind, Victor Wooten, Thundercat, Royal Blood, Flux Pavilion, Andrew WK, and others . WGN RADIO CHICAGO’s Sound Sessions is Chicago’s premiere music podcast. Distributed on the Nationally Broadcasted Radio Station: WGN RADIO Chicago (Tribune Broadcasting). Hosted by nationally known music journalist and radio host, Michael Heidemann – Sound Sessions connects listeners with their favorite artists who are performing in the legendary music city of Chicago, IL. You can check out Sound Sessions at: wgnradio.com/category/sound–sessions/