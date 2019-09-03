Pearl Jam “Ten” vs. 2 Dudes 1 Disc [Special Guest: Erik Niewiarowski]

Pearl Jam “Ten” vs. 2 Dudes 1 Disc [Special Guest: Erik Niewiarowski]

On this episode of 2 Dudes 1 Disc, host Mike Heidemann and former WGN master of the reel Erik Niewiarowski dive into Pearl Jam‘s first album “Ten.” This would be the iconic sound that shaped a generation and forever placed their mark in the annals of Seattle grunge that continues to hold strong today.

Each week, “Music Insider” Michael Heidemann reviews, dissects and discusses a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe and Message Us today!

Host – Michael Heidemann

 

