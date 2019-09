× Mollie and Pete Save Everything: A New York Minute

From the people who brought you Mollie and Pete Save Christmas, this is the Mollie and Pete Save Everything podcast. Instead of breaking down a Hallmark Christmas movie, Mollie and Pete talk about what they have been up to this summer. This episode includes a recap of Mollie and Pete’s trip to New York where they saw some U.S. Open tennis, a Cubs v. Mets game and Janeane Garafolo.