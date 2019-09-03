× Miro on representing El Chapo and Epstein, Drizin on the felony murder law, Rep. Kifowit and much more

We welcome back Illinois State Representative Stephanie Kifowit to discuss the new law on in-school interrogations.

Co-Director of the Center on Wrongful Convictions and Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law Professor Steven Drizin discusses IL’s felony murder law and the Central Park 5 case.

Mariel Colon Miro discusses her experience representing high profile clients such as El Chapo and Jeffrey Epstein.