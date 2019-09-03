Miro on representing El Chapo and Epstein, Drizin on the felony murder law, Rep. Kifowit and much more
We welcome back Illinois State Representative Stephanie Kifowit to discuss the new law on in-school interrogations.
Co-Director of the Center on Wrongful Convictions and Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law Professor Steven Drizin discusses IL’s felony murder law and the Central Park 5 case.
Mariel Colon Miro discusses her experience representing high profile clients such as El Chapo and Jeffrey Epstein.
In the Legal Grab Bag, Illinois Commerce Commission Commissioner Sadzi Oliva and Founder of Eames Law Group Ltd. Brent Eames join Tina and Rich to cover breaking legal news involving new Texas gun control laws, DeNiro suing for binge-watching “Friends”, a runaway Juggalo golf cart attack and the Baby Shark copyright lawsuit.