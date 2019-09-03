× Back to school for CPS, Mayor Lightfoot vs. Senator Cruz and the Bears unveiling statues of Halas and Payton

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the first day of school for CPS, the looming threat of a Chicago teachers strike, Mayor Lightfoot and Senator Ted Cruz getting into a spat about Chicago’s violence, the Bears unveiling statues for George Halas and Walter Payton, the Cubs still trailing the Cardinals in the standings, the White Sox losing seven games in a row and Justin spending money on “Goonies” memorabilia while on vacation.