Highlights: Indians 11 – White Sox 3 – 9/2/19

Posted 6:47 AM, September 3, 2019, by

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson throws out Cleveland Indians' Yasiel Puig at first base in the seventh inning in a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians – September 2, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.