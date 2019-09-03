× Children’s Memories of Previous Lives

Child psychiatrist and the Bonner-Lowry Professor of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences at the University of Virginia, Dr. Jim B. Tucker joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti! He is the director of the UVA Division of Perceptual Studies, where his research focuses on children who report memories of previous lives. Dr. Tucker gives Karen and listeners a look at the unique science and study of past lives.

