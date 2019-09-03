× Car Talk with Tom Appel | Production Reduction, Tesla Car Insurance and The Cars of “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive takes you for a spin on the Nick Digilio Show with the latest news, reviews and more from the auto world.

On this trip, Tom talks about automakers trimming production, Tesla’s new car insurance service and the growing number of drivers running red lights. Plus, Tom answers your burning questions about all things automotive.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)