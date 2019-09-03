FILE - In this July 19, 2019 file photo, a Tesla vehicle charges at a Tesla Supercharger site in Charlotte, N.C. Tesla owners can now buy insurance policies from the electric car company in what may be an essential step toward it selling driverless vehicles. The company says it’s now selling policies in California and will go nationwide at an undisclosed date. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Car Talk with Tom Appel | Production Reduction, Tesla Car Insurance and The Cars of “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”
Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive takes you for a spin on the Nick Digilio Show with the latest news, reviews and more from the auto world.
On this trip, Tom talks about automakers trimming production, Tesla’s new car insurance service and the growing number of drivers running red lights. Plus, Tom answers your burning questions about all things automotive.