Car Talk with Tom Appel | Production Reduction, Tesla Car Insurance and The Cars of “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Posted 5:40 AM, September 3, 2019, by

FILE - In this July 19, 2019 file photo, a Tesla vehicle charges at a Tesla Supercharger site in Charlotte, N.C. Tesla owners can now buy insurance policies from the electric car company in what may be an essential step toward it selling driverless vehicles. The company says it’s now selling policies in California and will go nationwide at an undisclosed date. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive takes you for a spin on the Nick Digilio Show with the latest news, reviews and more from the auto world.

On this trip, Tom talks about automakers trimming production, Tesla’s new car insurance service and the growing number of drivers running red lights. Plus, Tom answers your burning questions about all things automotive.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.