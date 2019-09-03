× Billy Bush talks about the last his 3 years and the slow climb back to television

Billy Bush talks about the last his 3 years and the slow climb back with Pete McMurray. Pete asks the questions that have been on everyone’s mind since the controversial bus incident with Donald Trump: If he could go back to that moment with Donald Trump, would he change anything? Does he address the Trump tape on his first show for Extra? What did he find out about himself the last 3 years? Find out in Billy Bush’s first radio interview leading up to his return to television!