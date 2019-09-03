FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2014 file photo, Billy Bush arrives at the Operation Smile's 2014 Smile Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bush, who was fired after an old video emerged of him engaging in offensive sex talk with then "Apprentice" host Donald Trump, said in an op-ed published in The New York Times on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, that it was indeed Trump’s voice captured on a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Billy Bush talks about the last his 3 years and the slow climb back to television
Billy Bush talks about the last his 3 years and the slow climb back with Pete McMurray. Pete asks the questions that have been on everyone’s mind since the controversial bus incident with Donald Trump: If he could go back to that moment with Donald Trump, would he change anything? Does he address the Trump tape on his first show for Extra? What did he find out about himself the last 3 years? Find out in Billy Bush’s first radio interview leading up to his return to television!