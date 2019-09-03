× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.3.19: The Show WON’T go on!

Roger Cheng, Executive Editor and Head of CNET News, talks about what’s new in the tech world for #TechTuesday. Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn shares the top 10 tweets from August. Plus, Jeff Abraham, co-author of “The Show Won’t Go On: The Most Shocking Bizarre, and Historic Deaths of Performers Onstage” discusses his new and bizarre book.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.