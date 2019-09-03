× Author Jeff Abraham talks about his new book “The Show Won’t Go On: The Most Shocking, Bizarre, and Historic Deaths of Performers Onstage”

Acclaimed pop culture historian Jeff Abraham joined the Bill and Wendy show to discuss his new book “The Show Won’t Go On: The Most Shocking, Bizarre, and Historic Deaths of Performers Onstage”. He also talked about the inspiration behind the book, his favorite stories, what really happened to J.I. Rodale, who died during a taping of The Dick Cavett Show, and much more.

“The Show Won’t Go On” is the first book of its kind, an exploration of a neglected though legitimate section of entertainment history — performers who died on stage. The book is a celebration of lives and careers in many genres of show business, both famous and obscure who have all have one thing in coming – they all died “doing what they loved.” To purchase “The Show Won’t Go On” visit, www.theshowwontgoon.com.