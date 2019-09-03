Ald. Brendan Reilly calls Mayor Lightfoot’s ‘State of the City’ address an ‘honest accounting’ of the city’s problems that has been missing from City Hall
Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly(42nd) joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s ‘State of the City’ address and to break down the long list of financial problems facing the Windy City.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!