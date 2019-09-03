Ald. Brendan Reilly calls Mayor Lightfoot’s ‘State of the City’ address an ‘honest accounting’ of the city’s problems that has been missing from City Hall

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot delivers the 2019 Chicago State of the City Address from the Harold Washington Library, August 29, 2019 (WGN-TV)

Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly(42nd) joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s ‘State of the City’ address and to break down the long list of financial problems facing the Windy City.

