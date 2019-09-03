× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 09.01.19 | A Chicago Guidebook, a season of concern and more

Host Rick Kogan kicks off the show with editor Martha Bayne and writer Vitaliy Vladimirov as they talk about their new anthology, “The Chicago Neighborhood Guidebook.”

According to Martha, “The Chicago Neighborhood Guidebook” is the third in a series of area guidebooks filled with stories, poems and more. “For this, I let the writing itself shape the structure of the book… I tried to spread the word among as many people as possible for local submissions,” she said.

After spending over a year collecting stories and history on Chicago’s Uptown, Vitalily says he was more than excited to finally share all of the stories he had accumulated. “For me is was an opportunity to share stories that were very special,” Vitaliy said.

You can get your copy at beltpublishing.com.

Meet the folks responsible for “The Chicago Neighborhood Guidebook” at The Hideout for their book release party Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. According to Martha 9 of the 10 local contributors will be in attendance presenting their work.

You can also catch them at:

Marz Community Brewing in Bridgeport – Sept. 17

Hopleaf in Andersonville – Oct. 1

Rosa’s Lounge in Humboldt Park – Oct. 9

The “Season of Concern Divas” are coming to town. Introduced in the 80’s in the fight against AIDS, this evening of live entertainment featuring the Second City Divas at the intimate Mercury Theater Chicago features the city’s leading ladies of musical theatre on stage together. A virtual “who’s who” of Chicago’s musical theatre.

Producer and musical director Eugene Dizon and co-producer Cory Goodrich join Rick in the skyline studios to talk about what to expect during the show, its history and more.

“Season of Concern Divas” starts Monday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Mercury Theater Chicago.

For tickets call 773-325-1700 or visit seasonofconcern.org.

Plus, Rick wraps up the show with producer Raymond Lambert in the studio and director Joe Winston over the phone as they discuss “Punch 9,” a documentary about former Chicago Mayor Harold Washington and the 1983 Chicago mayoral race that put him into office.

“Raymond made the wonderful biopic on Maya Angelou…He comes from an interesting background and I like working with people like this. One of the things I think destroys documentaries is the tendency to be pious,” Joe said.

For more information on “Punch 9” visit punch9movie.com.

