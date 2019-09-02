Walter Payton #34, Running Back for the Chicago Bears during his final game in the American Football Conference West game against the Los Angeles Raiders on 27 December 1987 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California, United States. The Bears won the game 6 - 3. Visions of Sport. (Photo by Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)
Jarrett Payton Previews ‘Savoring Sweetness: The Life & Times of Walter Payton’
Jarrett Payton talks to Andy Masur on The Dave Plier Show about “Savoring Sweetness: The Life & Times of Walter Payton” which will premiere at 7 p.m. on Wednesday September 4 on WGN-TV and stream live at WGNTV.com/Live. Interviews include Jim McMahon, Dan Hampton, Steve McMichael, Gary Fencik and Barry Sanders, among other teammates, family and friends, on the famed running back’s legacy.