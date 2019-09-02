× Jarrett Payton Previews ‘Savoring Sweetness: The Life & Times of Walter Payton’

Jarrett Payton talks to Andy Masur on The Dave Plier Show about “Savoring Sweetness: The Life & Times of Walter Payton” which will premiere at 7 p.m. on Wednesday September 4 on WGN-TV and stream live at WGNTV.com/Live. Interviews include Jim McMahon, Dan Hampton, Steve McMichael, Gary Fencik and Barry Sanders, among other teammates, family and friends, on the famed running back’s legacy.