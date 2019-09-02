× WGN Radio Theatre #418: The Hollywood Star Playhouse & Richard Diamond

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for September 1, 2019. First classic episode of the night is: “The Hollywood Star Playhouse: Until Death Do Us Part.” Starring: Macdonald Carey; (08-02-51). For our final episode of the night we have: “Richard Diamond, Private Detective: The Gibson Murder Case.” Starring: Dick Powell; (10-08-49).

