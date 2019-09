× A lesson in the science of hurricanes

As we continue to follow Hurricane Dorian, Amy Guth speaks with Florida-based meteorologist and professor at College of Meteorology, Nancy Dignan to learn more about the overall 2019 hurricane season. Nancy explains how the uncertainty of hurricanes effects evacuations, how hurricanes typically move and what’s so peculiar about Hurricane Dorian, and the impact social media has had over the years when it comes to the comprehension of natural disasters.