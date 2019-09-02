Created by Studio EIS in New York, this life-sized Bob Newhart statue was commissioned by nostalgia cable channel TV Land and unveiled to the City of Chicago on July 27, 2004 by the company’s president Larry W. Jones. In November 2004, the statue was moved to Navy Pier. The statue was designed for visitor participation and is best enjoyed by interacting with the famous tv psychologist Bob Hartley in bronze. (Courtesy of Bobnewhart.com)
The Button Down Mind of a TV Comedy Legend: Celebrating Chicago’s Own Bob Newhart’s 90th Birthday
Dave Plier talks to comedy legend Bob Newhart as he celebrates his 90thbirthday, about why retirement is not in his vocabulary, his upcoming honor at ‘The Paley Center’s Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends’, how late comedian Buddy Hackett introduced Bob to his wife of over 55 years and the legacy of his award winning comedy albums and TV shows. Which show is your favorite? ‘The Bob Newhart Show’ or ‘Newhart’?