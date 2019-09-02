× The Button Down Mind of a TV Comedy Legend: Celebrating Chicago’s Own Bob Newhart’s 90th Birthday

Dave Plier talks to comedy legend Bob Newhart as he celebrates his 90thbirthday, about why retirement is not in his vocabulary, his upcoming honor at ‘The Paley Center’s Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends’, how late comedian Buddy Hackett introduced Bob to his wife of over 55 years and the legacy of his award winning comedy albums and TV shows. Which show is your favorite? ‘The Bob Newhart Show’ or ‘Newhart’?