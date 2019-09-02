× Pinch Hitters 09/02/19: Jon Hansen and Ana Belaval in for Labor Day

It’s Labor Day! Kick back and join Jon Hansen and Ana Belaval as they take over the Skyline Studio to bring you a jam packed show. First up, Larry Spivack, President of the Illinois Labor History Society, sits down to talk about the rich history of Labor Day and what role Chicago’s history plays in it. (16:05) Then, Cleetus Friedman and Stephanie Gresh of The Scleroderma Foundation talk about the importance of raising public awareness for scleroderma. Scleroderma is a chronic hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissues. (35:15) Next, listeners call in to talk about their favorite fall destinations and to give Jon and Ana their suggestions on where they should report from as fall approaches. (47:29) Last, Fred Weintraub swings by the studio to talk about Brexit and the latest political news from across the pond. (1:40:17) Listen now to hear it all!